Chain of Responsibility… Made Easy

Published: Thursday, 10 January 2019 20:45

Did you know regulations have changed under the Heavy Vehicle National Law? Not sure if your farm business is compliant? Find out what you need to do and get practical tips and advice.

Changes to the Chain of Responsibility laws came into effect on October 1, 2018. The changes align these laws more closely with workplace health and safety laws, meaning everyone in the heavy vehicle transport supply chain (including farmers) have a duty to ensure the safety of their transport activities and that breaches of the Heavy Vehicle National Law do not occur.

Two workshops, organised by WGCSA and Riverland Wine, will be held in the Riverland to ensure that the agriculture sector is provided with information regarding relevant changes prior to the start of the grape harvest.

The workshops will assist in understanding obligations and risks in the Chain of Responsibility, and help with plans and checklists to reduce the risk to businesses.

Bring your questions to ask the experts at one of the workshops which will be held at the Loxton Research Centre on Monday, January 21 (3pm) and Banrock Station on Tuesday, January 22 (9am).

Numbers for the workshops are limited, and all participants must register through the Grain Producers SA website.

The workshops are free to members, and have been made possible by support from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator Heavy Vehicle Safety Initiative program.

