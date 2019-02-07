Riverland on the Verge Progress

Recent News

Details Published: Thursday, 07 February 2019 19:46

In the 2016/15 Federal Budget, the Australian Government announced the $50M package to promote Australian wine in overseas markets and encourage domestic and international tourists to visit our premium wine regions.

The objective of the grants is to enable stakeholders to implement initiatives which will grow the number of and/or spend by tourists visiting Australian wine regions.

Riverland Wine accepted the challenge. An application to engage with high level partners to produce a virtual reality tour of the region was submitted. The assessment panel examined the proposal at length before making a matching contribution (grant) of $250K to enable Riverland Wine to work with the region’s food and tourism stakeholders to deliver the high tech tour of the region to enable audiences at promotional events throughout Australian and around the globe to experience this region’s unique riverscapes, diverse industry, food, wine and tourism attractions.

The project is moving into full swing this month. The University of Adelaide is consulting with stakeholders throughout the region. 57 Films are undertaking a detailed reconnaissance of the region to ensure the tour reveals as many of this region’s gems as possible. Enterprises will be invited to explore the possibility of working with 57 Films to produce a VR option highlighting their own business.

If you have an idea and would like to be involved, please contact Riverland Wine.