Biodynamic workshop

Details Published: Tuesday, 26 March 2019 07:29

Biodynamic techniques can, and do, provide a pathway to conversion to a wholly organic system for land managers wanting to join the rewarding certified organic marketplace. Alternatively, the techniques can be integrated into an existing conventional system, resulting in environmental benefits and decreasing the range and volume of inputs.

A two-day workshop, sponsored by the South Australian Murray-Darling Basin Natural Resources Management Board, will be held in Loxton early April.

Presented by Biodynamic Agriculture Australia Ltd, the workshops will involve training in all aspects of biodynamic practice, along with property inspections to support the learning.

The workshop will explain biodynamic methodology; show how to integrate techniques into management plans on a whole-of-farm basis, enabling producers to work in harmony with the environment, to increase biodiversity and to be prepared to adapt to climate changes. (Testing of agricultural soils where biodynamic techniques have been introduced shows measurable improvements and has indicated a reduction in the need for manufactured inputs and fertilisers.)

Awareness of the ability of biodynamics to restore biodiversity in agricultural as well as natural ecosystems will be discussed to assist and empower land managers through training in practical and affordable methodologies.

The free workshop will be held at the Loxton Research Centre on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5. Numbers for the workshop are limited, and participants must register by email or phone (02) 6655 0566. More information is available under the ‘Events’ on the Biodynamic Agriculture Australia website.

This project is supported by the South Murray-Darling Basin Natural Resources Management Board through funding from the Australian Government’s National Landcare Program and NRM levies.