AWRI Seminar

Published: Thursday, 03 May 2018 18:02

The (industry owned) Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) will be conducting a Viticulture Seminar and Shiraz Winemaking Trials Tasting on Friday, May 11.

Both seminars will be held at the Loxton Hotel, commencing at 9am.

 

The AWRI has assembled a group of speakers who will deliver the viticulture information on the topics:  

  • How to minimise your chances of frost damage
  • Breeding and evaluation of new disease-resistant selections
  • Canopy management using grower-friendly digital tools
  • Cover crops for the vineyard mid-rows and under-vine zones

Con Simos and Simon Nordestgaard will present the winemaking seminar.

Members are encouraged to attend these seminars. More information is available on the AWRI website.

Registrations for both seminars are essential.

Contact Kate at Riverland Wine 8584 5816 or email to register for the viticulture seminar.

To register for the winemaking seminar contact AWRI 8313 6600 or email.

 

