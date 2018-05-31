Power of numbers

Recent News

Details Published: Thursday, 31 May 2018 20:24

Following his presentation at the recent Breakfast Meetings, Jonathan Chee of Energy Action has already gathered over 200 Riverland Wine members who want to join a group-procurement process for the supply of their electricity, to save money on their energy costs.

Jonathan will now contact a range of electricity suppliers to negotiate the best possible deal for members of the procurement group. There was so much interest in the opportunity that he will also be organising a second group-procurement process for those who didn’t sign up in time for the first one.

Energy Action helps people understand and take control of their energy needs. They provide a range of services to help consumers negotiate better prices for their energy supply, monitor and manage their power usage, check their power bills for accuracy and advise people about the best use of solar and other renewable energy sources.

Jonathan is familiar with the needs of local producers as he already provides services to a range of clients in the region. Riverland Wine organised his presentation at the Breakfast Meetings and helped to facilitate visits to interested businesses in response to members concerns about their rising energy costs.

Riverland Wine members who want to be part of the second group-procurement process should contact Jonathan Chee on 0437 152 645 or email.