Hail damage report

Details Published: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 18:45

The damage from the November 4 storm across the Riverland has been estimated at $23.3M. The PIRSA Storm Assessment team, operating out of Loxton Research Centre have done an outstanding job making 211 property visits and assessing almost 8,000 hectares of all crops, including cereals, since the storm on the evening of November 4.

The table below provides a summary of the estimated value of all crops lost in the storm.

Crop Type Impacted No. Growers reported damage via Hotline Crop Damage Property Visits Area Assessed (Ha) Estimated Value of Crop Loss Grapes 30 173 1703 $8,366,882 Nuts – Almond 1 4 481 $876,117 Citrus 3 11 981 $9,154,270 Stonefruit 6 15 155 $2,954,000 Cereals 2 3 4341 $985,695 Vegetables 2 2 10 $158,934 Other 1 3 41 $858,750 Totals 43 211 7712 $23,354,648

It’s a salutary reminder to our whole community of the risks associated with farming and the flow-on impact. As well as being an estimate of the crop damage this figure of more than $23M can be interpreted as an estimate of what will not be spent in the region in the coming 12 months. As a general rule, the farmer/grower community re-invest the great majority of farmgate income directly in the community in the form of next year’s inputs to continue growing food and fibre, creating, jobs, exports and community wellbeing.

For the sake of the families who will directly bear this cost, we must all do what little we can to reassure them that together we can share a portion of the burden. Just being aware of their circumstance and taking the time to stop and talk, even if you’ve never spoken to them before, makes a difference.