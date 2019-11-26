Main Menu
Hail damage report

Published: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 18:45

The damage from the November 4 storm across the Riverland has been estimated at $23.3M. The PIRSA Storm Assessment team, operating out of Loxton Research Centre have done an outstanding job making 211 property visits and assessing almost 8,000 hectares of all crops, including cereals, since the storm on the evening of November 4.

 The table below provides a summary of the estimated value of all crops lost in the storm.

  Crop Type Impacted

No. Growers reported damage via Hotline

Crop Damage Property Visits

Area Assessed (Ha)

Estimated Value of Crop Loss

Grapes

30

173

1703

$8,366,882

Nuts – Almond

1

4

481

$876,117

Citrus

3

11

981

$9,154,270

Stonefruit

6

15

155

$2,954,000

Cereals

2

3

4341

$985,695

Vegetables

2

2

10

$158,934

Other

1

3

41

$858,750

Totals

43

211

7712

$23,354,648

It’s a salutary reminder to our whole community of the risks associated with farming and the flow-on impact. As well as being an estimate of the crop damage this figure of more than $23M can be interpreted as an estimate of what will not be spent in the region in the coming 12 months. As a general rule, the farmer/grower community re-invest the great majority of farmgate income directly in the community in the form of next year’s inputs to continue growing food and fibre, creating, jobs, exports and community wellbeing.

For the sake of the families who will directly bear this cost, we must all do what little we can to reassure them that together we can share a portion of the burden. Just being aware of their circumstance and taking the time to stop and talk, even if you’ve never spoken to them before, makes a difference.

