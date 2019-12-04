2020 Price Range estimation

Recent News

Details Published: Wednesday, 04 December 2019 16:29

Riverland Wine has worked with Murray Valley and Riverina grower groups to develop price range estimations for the 2020 vintage. The table below reveals the ranges that growers might reasonably expect based on market indicators to date.

The full report is available on the Riverland Wine website with details of the underlying rationale. Indications in recent weeks are that markets are softening. Information from California is consistently reporting ‘grapes being left on the vine’. This is a stark reminder that as a global industry, grapes and wine are never far from over-supply. Nevertheless, it is reasonable to anticipate modest price increases for mainstream varieties. Lesser varieties including some of this region’s old favourites including Gordo, Mataro and Grenache are definitely short so buyers will need to have sharper pencils when negotiating with growers for (fair) market prices.